Govt will never go against people's wish over Heli Tourism: S T Somashekar

It is a another setback for the Tourism department, with District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar claiming that the government will never go against people’s wish in any project.

The minister, on Wednesday, said that he has not much information about the heli-tourism project, which is opposed by a section of people and also MP Pratap Simha, as it might cost a large number of trees.

Speaking to reporters here, the minister said, “The Forest department has sought opinion from organisations and people in connection with cutting of trees to develop the helipad for the proposed heli-tourism project near the Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel.”

Somashekar said, “We never took up any project against the people’s wish. We will consider people’s opinion. I am not well aware about the project. I learnt about the project through the media, when I was in a bus during a election campaign in Ooty, Tamil Nadu. I will get full details in this regard.”

It has to be noted that the project is opposed by eco-activists and Simha. As many as 150 trees need to be chopped off, to develop the helipad for the project.

The MP claimed that the project has no vision and it will not be a success. The Tourism department has announced the project for the sake of publicity, he had said.

However, the MP and eco-activists suggested utilising the existing helipad or Mysuru Airport at Mandakalli for the purpose.

Following the proposal to cut off 150 trees, the Forest department has decided to gather public opinion in this regard.

Deputy Conservator of Forests K C Prashanth has convened a meeting of the public and members of various organistions at his office in Aranya Bhavan, Ashokapuram on April 23 at 11 am.

The people can also submit their opinion in this regard in writing, before April 23 at the DCF’s office.