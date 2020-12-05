H D Kumaraswamy slams MLAs who joined BJP from JD(S)

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday slammed MLAs, who joined the BJP party from JD(S), to topple JD(S)-Congress coalition government in the state.

Kumaraswamy was addressing the party workers in a convention organised ahead of Gram Panchayat elections, here. He said, “The MLAs betrayed the party by joining the BJP and our own party people cheated in Hunsur byelection. Like Mandya and Hassan, JD(S) has a stronghold in Mysuru too. But, due to the differences among the leaders, the party suffered a setback.

Without naming Chamundeshwari MLA G T Devegowda, who has maintained a distance from JD(S), Kumaraswamy said, "A few people have felt that JD(S) is nothing without them. But in reality, JD(S) existence is not because of the leaders but, owing to the workers and their efforts.”

Kumaraswamy said that he is well aware of the efforts of the party workers of Chamundeshwari segment. The MLA was made as a district in-charge minister and he should have listened to the people’s grievances.

Expressing hopes, Kumaraswamy said, "The party will come to power in 2023 and he called the party workers to take Gram Panchayat elections as a challenge."

MLAs Ashvin Kumar, Mayor Tasneem, ZP president Parimala Shyam and others were present.