Hailstorm damages crops in North Karnataka districts; man dies in lighting strike in Bidar

Thundershowers coupled with gusty wind and hailstone lashed many parts of Kalyana Karnataka and a few isolated places in the south interior Karnataka in the last 24 hours.

Kalaburagi and Bidar districts, in particular, have been experiencing hailstorms since Friday evening. A 36-year-old man was struck dead by lightning at Sonal village in Kamal Nagar taluk of Bidar district. The incident occurred when Lahu Madhavrao Birge was taking shelter under a roadside tree.

The thunderstorms have damaged agricultural and horticultural crops on vast tracts in the twin districts. Bidar city recorded 66.5 mm of rain in the last 24 hours (ending at 8.30 am on Saturday)

Vehicular traffic on NH 65 in Chitaguppa taluk was hit badly due to flooding.

Parts of Vijayapura and Ballari districts also witness heavy rain accompanied by thunder, lightning and hailstone. Hailstones have damaged the ready-to-harvest grapes, jowar, wheat and other crops in many parts of Vijayapura districts.

Ramanagaar district recorded its first showers of the season on Friday night. The overnight rain left agricultural fields and the newly laid Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway waterlogged.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to heavy rain in all three coastal districts for the next 48 hours.