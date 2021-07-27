Halebeed Police recover stolen vehicles worth Rs 1.05 crore, six held

The Halebeed police arrested six persons and recovered two lorries, 10 goods vehicles, one pick up vehicle, one motorbike, one scooter and other stolen vehicles worth Rs 1.05 crore.

The suspects are Shahib Ahmed and Abdul Kalam of Soraba, Himayat Sharieff of Shivamogga, Bhaskar Poojari of Mangaluru and Abdul Rahim and Jhaza Mohammed of Kalaburagi.

SP Srinivas Gowda told reporters that the vehicles stolen in Halebeed town limits were traced in Shivamogga, Haveri, Hubballi, Ramanagar, Bengaluru rural, Halebeed and Banavara. The suspects were found moving in a suspicious manner at Mayagondanahalli checkpost. Upon inquiry, they disclosed the vehicle thefts.

The 13 vehicles were sold at various parts of Hassan district and also three vehicles were used for the crime by the suspects, said the SP.

The suspects had also cheated vehicle owners posing as representatives of a finance company and escaped with the vehicles. They sold the vehicles to the customers for cheaper prices convincing the buyers of producing the documents at the earliest, the SP said.

The team investigating the case comprised the SP, Additional SP Nandini and Arsikere DySP Nagesh and Halebeedu police.