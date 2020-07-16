Hassan: SDM Ayurveda College turns into CCCs

In an effort to provide treatment to Covid patients, a Covid Care Centre (CCC), with all facilities, has been started at Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara (SDM) College of Ayurveda.

Those who have contracted the virus, but are asymptomatic will be admitted to the CCC. The 300-bed facility is open exclusively at a separate building, on the college premises.

The building has separate rooms, clean toilets, rest room for doctors, audio system, and other facilities. The SDM management has allowed its medical students to help the district administration to treat Covid patients.

Deputy Commissioner R Girish visited the centre and inspected the facilities. He gathered information about the rooms available, rooms for medical staff, toilet, food arrangement and beds. He gave instructions on measures to be taken at the centre. He directed the taluk health officer to give information if additional facilities and services of expert doctors is required.

The DC met the principal and medical superintendent and told them to ensure that the hospital staff cooperate to combat the virus.

The DC said, "The CCC has been opened for positive patients, who are asymptomatic. They will be provided treatment and sent home after recovery. If any patient develops complications, they would be shifted to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital, for further treatment."

Each room would have either two or three patients. The Health department and the district administration have made arrangements for doctors. The SDM staff would involve themselves in the service, he said.