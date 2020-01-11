Hate speech: Ballari court rejects Reddy's advance bail

The Second Additional District and Sessions Court here rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Bellari City MLA G Somashekar Reddy, who is booked for making hate speech.

Fearing arrest, Reddy had filed anticipatory bail petition through advocate Siddareddy.

Public Prosecutor Sunkanna opposed the anticipatory bail to the BJP MLA contending that the petitioner is facing grave charges of trying to disturb communal harmony.

During his speech at a pro-CAA rally in the town on Jan 3, Reddy had said targeting a particular community, “Hindus are 80% of the population while minorities are just 17%. What will happen if we hit back? Hence, you should be very careful about your moves and steps.”

Following the complaints by the Congress and the Muslim community leaders, the Gandhinagar police had registered three FIRs against the BJP MLA.