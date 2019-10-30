HC to hear PIL on Tipu Jayanti on Nov 4

The high court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a public interest petition challenging cancellation of Tipu Jayanti by the state government to November 4.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar was hearing the writ petition filed by Bilal Ali Sha, a resident of Lucknow, Tipu Sultan United Front and Tipu Rashtriya Seva Sangha.

Advocate for the petitioners, Ravivarma Kumar submitted that Tipu Jayanti will be celebrated on November 10 every year. So that it is necessary that the petition would be heard on priority.

Advocate General Prabhuling Navadagi submitted that the government need some time to file objections. Allowing submission of the Advocate General, Justice Oka adjourned hearing of the matter to Nov 4.

The petitioners have challenged the state government’s decision to cancel the celebration of Tipu Jayanti on July 30, 2019. The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in 2015 notified to celebrate Tipu Jayanti on Nov 10 every year by the state government.