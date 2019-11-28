HDK warns AH Vishwanath not to play with him

Former chief minister JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy warned BJP candidate for Hunsur assembly byelections, AH Vishwanath, not to issue lose comments against him and said, he has rented a room in a hotel in Bengaluru to rest.

Vishwanath had alleged that Kumaraswamy, during his tenure as Chief Minister, was running administration from a hotel. Vishwanath had alleged that he was made to wait in the entrance of the Hotel gate for hours together.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy warned Vishwanath not to play with him. "Yes, I have rented a room at a hotel to rest. I did not get government guest house and my JP Nagar residence is away from Vidhana Soudha."

Kumaraswamy said, "Vishwanath had met me in connection with a scrap dealing. He had urged me to recommend Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Managing Director in connection with a scrap dealer," Kumaraswamy slammed.

Kumaraswamy said Vishwanath should be ashamed for making lose comments. "I did not rent hotel rooms for the sexual scandal as BJP leaders do. What did BJP leader Aravind Limbavali do in a hotel room?" Kumaraswamy asked.

Continuing Kumaraswamy said he never made any baseless or false allegations. "I speak based on the facts," he said and warned Vishwanath to be in control.

Kumaraswamy also denied allegations that he and MLA Sa RA Mahesh defamed Vishwanath based on his caste. Vishwanath had alleged that the leaders had defamed him by calling him by his caste.