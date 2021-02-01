Headmaster in KR Pet taluk held under POCSO Act

DHNS
DHNS, KR Pet (Mandya dist),
  • Feb 01 2021, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 23:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

The KR Pet Rural police have arrested Krishnegowda, headmaster of Hariharapura Government High School in KR Pet taluk on charges of sexually harassing students and abusing them by caste.

Alleging sexual harassment and caste abuse, during school hours, parents of girl students complained to the Block Education Officer (BEO) against Krishnegowda. Based on this, BEO Basavaraj lodged a complaint with the Rural police.

The police booked the headmaster under Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, arrested him and remanded to judicial custody.

