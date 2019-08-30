Heavy rains continue to pour misery on Uttara Kannada

Heavy showers pounded parts of Uttara Kannada district with Manki in Honnavar taluk experiencing a staggering 13 cm of rainfall, highest in the state in last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Friday).

Banasale near Manki was the worst hit as the Friday morning showers, coupled with an overflowing stream, inundated the houses, schools and the roads.

Rainwater gushed into the midday meal kitchen of the Govt Higher Primary School at Roshan Mohalla, causing grave hardships to the children. Honnavar tahsildar and the police took stock of the flooding at the school.

Karwar, Kumta, Gokarna, Ankola and Sirsi town and surrounding areas witnessed intermittent rain. The showers left the roads and the low-lying areas flooded.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will visit Kadra, Mallapur and surrounding areas which bore the brunt of the Kali river fury a few days back, on Saturday.

Subramanya in Dakshina Kannada and Kundapur in Udupi district also witnessed heavy rains on Friday. Kundapur recorded 8 cm of rain while Subramanya registered 7 cm.

India Meteorological Department director C S Patil told DH, "Heavy rains continue to lash the coastal region till Sept 4. Hence, Yellow Alert has been declared in Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts.

Several parts of Kodagu, including Madikeri, Napoklu, Bhagamandala and Talacauvery, have been experiencing spells of moderate to heavy showers since Thursday night.

Hubballi city and parts of Belagavi district, including Bailhongal, Hirebagewadi and Khanapur taluks, received light to moderate showers in spells.