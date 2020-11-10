Helpline, help desk to assist people become ward committee members

Activists, besides uploading samples of completed applications on social media, are also setting up a ‘helpline’ and help desk to guide eligible citizens in submitting applications to become members of ward committees (WCs) of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC).

With just few days left for the November 17 deadline, activists have stepped up the campaign to get more residents submit applications for the posts of ward committee members. MCC Civic Group set up a dedicated group on WhatsApp to guide applicants on how to submit error-free applications.

The group, besides guiding applicants, also has been acting as a go-between and helping the MCC to identify issues creating hassles in the submission of applications. An applicant had complained that none of the MCC staffer had accepted his applications and he was forced to run from pillar to post.

When informed, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar resolved the issue by directing all three MCC offices in Suratkal, Kadri and Lalbagh, to receive the applications. In another instance, residents who had submitted applications online were skeptical on whether their applications would be considered.

The MCC commissioner had assured that online applications for the post of ward committee members will be considered even if the applicant did not receive an acknowledgement.

Nigel Albuquerque of the MCC Civic Group, who is aware of the limited reach of WhatsApp group, has decided to set up a help desk.

Application form

Nigel and other activists will be guiding residents to complete Ward Committee application forms at Bendoor Church Hall on Wednesday (4 pm).

Public announcement

Activists like Jerard Towers went live on Facebook explaining the functions of a ward-level committee.

His live talk generated 1,000 views in less than 24 hours. Activists M G Hegde and Gopalkrishna Bhat, among others, also participated in televised debates.

Another activist Harsha Raj Gatty even uploaded a video about the ward-level committee on YouTube.

Activists are also planning on engaging vehicles to make public announcements about the committees in residential areas.