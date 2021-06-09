High command decision final over leadership change: MP

MP V Srinivas Prasad on Wednesday said that a change in leadership in the state is left to the sole discretion of the high command.

Speaking to reporters, after a meeting in Kollegal, he said, "Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has clarified on the confusions and speculations over change in leadership. He has informed that he is committed to the decisions of the high command. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel too has said there is no change in leadership, as of now. Asking the leaders not to issue statements in this regard, Kateel said that he has no opinion on this and is committed to the decision taken by the high command."

Commenting on the Covid situation, Prasad said, "Covid cases are on a decline in Chamarajanagar district and the state. Death rate has also come down. Covid will come under control after June 15. The chief minister will take a suitable decision on lifting lockdown. District and taluk administrations and the Health department are working efficiently. There is no shortage of beds, oxygen or medicines in Covid hospitals."

MLAs N Mahesh and B Harshavardhan, Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi, Assistant Commissioner Girish Dileep and District Health Officer Dr M C Ravi were present.