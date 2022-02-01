Hijab row: 6 girls ignore order, sent out

Six students of the government Pre-University College, who turned up at the college wearing hijab, were denied permission to enter classrooms on Tuesday.

The college development committee members recently took a decision not to permit the students in hijab inside the classrooms. However, the six students violated the decision and entered the campus wearing hijab.

Despite the instructions by the staff to move out of the campus, the students sat in the campus till noon and then returned home. There was a ban on the entry of media persons and the public inside the campus.

"We were directed to leave the campus, but we refused to do so. We returned home only after classes concluded," Aliya Assadi, one of the students, said.

The students claimed that they did not agree for partial wearing of hijab as had been projected. The MLA was misleading the public. They were threatened to change their stand.

The students said that wearing hijab was a fundamental right guaranteed in the Constitution. Nobody could snatch away that right. There was no response despite requests with the principal and several others to permit them to wear hijab. Hence, they moved the Court as part of a legal battle.

Shifa and Aliya said that the committee members warned that students in hijab would be sent out of the gate and disciplinary action would be initiated. The students and their parents opposed the decision as it was one-sided.

