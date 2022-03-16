Hijab Row: Girls who approached HC, did not attend PU

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao visited Government PU College in Udupi where the hijab controversy had erupted in the last week of December.

The DC appealed to parents and students to maintain peace.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC will remain in effect with restrictions on processions, celebrations and protests till March 21 to avoid any untoward incident.

The six girls who had approached the high court over hijab did not attend the classes on Wednesday.

All the schools and colleges in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada had remained closed on Tuesday in the wake of the High Court pronouncing judgement on hijab.

The UG internal exams at Dr P Dayananda Pai - P Sathisha Pai Government First Grade College in Carstreet in Mangaluru will resume from Thursday. Hence, the students were given leave on Wednesday. However, the PG classes resumed on Wednesday.

