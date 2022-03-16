Hijab Row: Girls who approached HC, did not attend PU

Hijab Row: Girls who approached HC, did not attend PU

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC will remain in effect with restrictions on processions, celebrations and protests till March 21

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Mar 16 2022, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 17:53 ist
Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao visited Government PU College in Udupi. Credit: Special Arrangement

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao visited Government PU College in Udupi where the hijab controversy had erupted in the last week of December.

The DC appealed to parents and students to maintain peace.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC will remain in effect with restrictions on processions, celebrations and protests till March 21 to avoid any untoward incident.

Also Read | Denied entry to college over hijab, girl students return home in Kalaburagi

The six girls who had approached the high court over hijab did not attend the classes on Wednesday.

All the schools and colleges in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada had remained closed on Tuesday in the wake of the High Court pronouncing judgement on hijab.

The UG internal exams at Dr P Dayananda Pai - P Sathisha Pai Government First Grade College in Carstreet in Mangaluru will resume from Thursday. Hence, the students were given leave on Wednesday. However, the PG classes resumed on Wednesday. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Karnataka News
Karnataka
Hijab row
Udupi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

The women who stood tall behind Covid-19 vaccines

The women who stood tall behind Covid-19 vaccines

Elon Musk changes Twitter name after Putin combat tweet

Elon Musk changes Twitter name after Putin combat tweet

Covid-19 cases wane in India but rise in China, Europe

Covid-19 cases wane in India but rise in China, Europe

Afghans' freedom choice: Over the wall or via desert

Afghans' freedom choice: Over the wall or via desert

'Surrogate' ads used to boost BJP on Facebook: Report

'Surrogate' ads used to boost BJP on Facebook: Report

 