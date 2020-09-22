Hindustani vocalist Gangubai Hanagal's ‘Gangotri’ lies in shambles

‘Gangotri', the home of noted Hindustani vocalist Gangubai Hanagal in Shukravar Peth of Dharwad which had been renovated and converted into a museum-cum-music school in 2007-2008, is again in a dilapidated condition thanks to the apathy of the administration and patrons.

The walls and doors of the house have collapsed and there is debris inside the house making the entry into the house difficult. Dust, cobwebs, and pieces of bricks and cement plaster welcome visitors. The wall of the house adjacent to ‘Gangotri’ has collapsed and the debris is in Gangotri's compound.

It was in this house that Gangubai spent her childhood before moving to Hubballi in 1928.

Gangubai, till her demise cherished the memories of her childhood in this house and remembered her mother Ambabai with whom the singer stayed for several years.

However, as this house was in a pathetic condition, the music lovers, Gangajji’s fans, and family members appealed the government to renovate the house and turn it into a heritage place.

House renovated

A fund of Rs 25 lakh was sanctioned in 2008 for renovation of this house, and also to make this heritage place into a museum-cum-music learning school.

Accordingly, it was repaired to be preserved as a heritage home with walls plastered, and roof and floor re-laid at a cost of Rs 15 lakh.

The house also served as a museum displaying pictures of Gangubai Hanagal’s traverse in life, and also as a music school. Instead of making the house a modern one with ceramic tiles and cement walls, care was been taken to ensure that it was given its original look.

Efforts go in vain

But, all these efforts went in vain within few years of renovation.The glitter of 'Gangotri' started to fade.

Today, this heritage house stands as a testimony for the apathy of the officials and patrons.

Local residents Uday Yandigeri and Harshavardhan Sheelvanth stated that the present situation of ‘Gangotri’ hurts the sentiments of Dharwadigas. This house has exposed the negligence of the officials.

As the government has shown keen interest in preserving some of the houses of eminent personalities in Bengaluru, a similar gesture should be shown to turn this house in a heritage place and see that music classes are regularly held here to continue the legacy of Hindustani music, they added.