Hospitality sector yet to pick up; only 10% occupancy in hotels

With only a few days remaining for Mysuru Dasara, the hospitality sector in Mysuru city is yet to pick up business. Hoteliers are worried about their future, as the occupancy rate is less compared to previous years.

All these years, hotel rooms used to be booked one month prior to Dasara. But, this time, due to the Covid-19 crisis, hardly a few rooms are booked. Dasara will commence on October 17 and will conclude on October 26. The state government has announced simple Dasara.

With the outbreak of Covid, the hospitality sector is severely affected. Hoteliers were hopeful of improving business during the Dasara season. But now, hoteliers are worried as the tourism industry has failed to pick up.

A manager of a star hotel on Hunsur Road said, “Out of 85 rooms, only five rooms are booked for Darasa season. A majority of our customers are foreigners. This time, no foreigner has booked a room. Despite offers, no tourists, either foreign or domestic, are booking the rooms.”

Even after months, since the government relaxed the lockdown guidelines, hardly a few tourists are staying in Mysuru city.

According to sources of Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association, a majority of the establishments remain closed as there are no customers, even though the government has permitted lodges and restaurants to operate. Out of 405 lodges, only 50% have opened after the lockdown was relaxed.

Hardly a few tourists are coming to Mysuru city and many hotels and accommodation facilities are yet to open. Several hotels have closed permanently.

A few owners are diverting from the hotel business. It has become difficult to run hotels and restaurants. “We have to hire employees and spend on maintenance. We had great hopes of doing good business during Dasara season. But, no rooms are booked to date,” said manager of a reputed hotel.

Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association president C Narayana Gowda said, “There is 10% booking. A majority of the customers are not tourists, but either businessmen or officials. Tourists’ inflow is very less. As part of Tourism Day, the association has decided to organise special programmes to attract tourists.”