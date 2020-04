Parts of Mysuru city and district, Chamarajanagar town and surrounding areas, Gundlupet taluk, Halebid and parts of Hassan district, experienced rain for around 30 minutes, bringing respite from the scorching heat, on Sunday night.

Halebid received rain for an hour. A tiled-house collapsed at Gonisomanahalli near Halebid, Hassan district, due to rain on Sunday night. All utensils and foodgrains were destroyed. However, no casualty was reported.