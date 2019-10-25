Houses handed over to 35 flood victims in Kodagu

New houses were handed over to some of the flood victims, who lost their houses during flash floods and landslides in Kodagu last year, in Karnangeri, near Madikeri, on Friday.

Housing and District In-charge Minister V Somanna and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa handed over houses to the beneficiaries.

The distribution of houses has come as Deepavali gifts for the flood-affected families. The victims have been waiting for the houses for more than a year now. Out of 840 victims, houses were handed over to 35 beneficiaries.

Minister V Somanna said the houses should be occupied only by the flood victims. “The houses should not be sold”, he added.

He said, “Rs 5.45 crore has been utilised for construction of houses, providing roads and drinking water supply in the rehabilitation site in Karnangeri. Efforts will be made to hand over the rest of the houses by March 2020. "The victims should not have any apprehensions in this regard.”

Currently, works are held up due to rain. Encroachment of government lands will be cleared to provide rehabilitation to 400 families which have been affected by floods this year. Some encroachers have approached the court and have brought stay on the eviction process. The work will be started as soon as the stay is vacated, the minister added.

‘Siddu should apologise’

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has insulted Assembly Speaker’s post by addressing Speaker Vishweshwara Hegade Kageri in singular. Siddaramaiah should soon apologise to the speaker, Minister K S Eshwarappa said. “Siddarmaiah has insulted a Constitutional authority”, he pointed out.

The senior BJP leader said former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy had himself stated that Siddaramaiah had toppled the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

Expressing hope, Eshwarappa said that the disqualified MLAs would get justice.