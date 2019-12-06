Hunsur: Polling stations record above 90% voter turnout

As many as 24 polling stations across Hunsur Assembly segment have recorded an impressive turnout with above 90% voters casting their votes in the byelection held on Thursday. Compared to the urban region, the voting was high in rural areas.

As many as 17 candidates, including BJP’s A H Vishwanath, JD(S) candidate Devarahalli Somashekar and Congress’ H P Manjunath were in the fray. The results will be declared on December 9, following the counting of votes at D Devaraj Urs First Grade College in Hunsur.

While 96.82%, Boochahalli polling station recorded the highest turnout in the segment and Muthurayanahosa Halli recorded the least, with 44% turnout. Only 10 voters missed to vote at Boochahalli polling station. The polling centre has a total of 314 voters — 171 men and 143 women. 165 men and 139 women exercised their franchise.

In Muthurayanahosa Halli, out of 1,316 voters, only 579 — 284 men and 295 women — cast their votes.

The segment has recorded an overall of 80.59% turnout with 1,83,731 voters casting their votes. A total of 93,157 men, 90, 573 women and one other person have caste their votes. The segment has a total of 2,27,974 voters and 274 polling stations were established for voting.

As per the report, 24 polling stations under the segment recorded an impressive turnout of above 90%. Mydanahalli recorded 94.66%, Maragowdanahalli 93.68%, Doddegowdanakoppal 92.60% and Devarahalli recorded a total of 93.71%. Similarly, Geresanahalli I and II centres recorded 91.75 and 92.70%, respectively. Hosur Kanthe Gowdana Koppal booth recorded 90.33% and Harohalli centre recorded 91.95%.

Low turnout in town

Compared to the rural areas, the polling percentage was less in Hunsur town. The highest polling percentage of 85.80% was recorded at Hunsur Town Polling Centre 31 and the lowest was at 55.32 %, recorded at Hunsur Town Polling Centre 13. As many as 34 centres were established in Hunsur town and an average polling percentage was 70, across the town.

1 transgender casts vote

There were a total of six transgender voters across the segment. But, only one of them cast a vote at Shanthipura polling station. Hunsur Town has a total of two transgender voters, Uddur, Narasimhaswamy, Chikkahunsur and Shantipura polling centres have one each transgender voters.

According to an officer, the voting percentage was high in rural areas, compared to urban areas. A majority of the people in Hunsur town did not turn up to cast their votes.