Illegal khata: Eight officials suspended in Bidar

The directorate of municipal administration has suspended eight officials including the erstwhile municipal commissioner on the charge of illegalities in creating khata for 358 sites and allotment of municipal shops.
The suspended officials are: erstwhile municipal commissioner Ravindra Angadi, senior revenue officer Savita, revenue inspectors Rajkumar and Sangamesh, bill collector Ramesh L Rao, senior health inspector Syed Shah Ashfaq Alvi and second division assistant Fareed Chanda.
Bidar district SC/ST entrepreneurs' association president Vijay Kumar had written to the directorate of municipal administration about illegal creation of digital khata and mutation. He had also brought the matter to the notice of the district administration. A team from the department had visited Bidar for inquiry.
