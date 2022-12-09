Illegal sand extraction: Properties worth Rs 40 lakh recovered

Illegal sand extraction: Assets worth Rs 40L recovered

Naina J A
Naina J A
  Dec 09 2022
The Lokayukta sleuths carried out raids and recovered properties worth Rs 40 lakh following complaints on illegal sand extraction.

Lokayukta Mangaluru SP Lakshmi Ganesh said that three teams led by DySPs Kalavathi, Cheluvaraju B and Inspector Amanulla A carried out raids at Mulki, Bantwal and Belthangady where sand was extracted illegally on the banks of rivers.

The officials have recovered lorry, tipper lorry, earth mover, sand and other properties worth Rs 40 lakh and handed it over to the jurisdictional police station. Three criminal cases have been registered.

The SP said that the Lokayukta officials are verifying on illegal sand extraction in other places as well. The illegal sand extraction has resulted in loss to the state exchequer.

Action will be taken on the negligence of the concerned officials in this connection, he said.

