Illegal transaction from China to Bylakuppe suspected

It is suspected that six persons of Tibetan settlement in Bylakuppe of Periyapatna taluk in the district are involved in illegal money transfer from China.

According to sources, Enforcement Directorate (ED) staff visited the settlement and inquired six persons.

They said Charlie Peng of China has deposited lakhs of rupees to the bank accounts of 10 people. Out of 10 persons, six are from Bylakuppe, they added.

However, SP C B Ryshyanth said that he is not aware of the matter as the issue is related to the ED.