Immunity booster medicines distributed to coronavirus warriors

  • Jun 19 2020, 22:59 ist
MLA Appachu Ranjan and Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy distribute immunity booster medicine to Corona warriors in Madikeri on Friday. DH Photo

Corona warriors should build their immunity in order to take care of others’ health, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

She was speaking at a programme organised by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat and the district AYUSH Department, at her office in Madikeri on Friday.

Immunity boosting medicines provided by the AYUSH Department was distributed to Corona warriors on the occasion.

MLA Appachu Ranjan, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr K Mohan and District Ayush officer Dr Ramachandra were present.

