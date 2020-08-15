In a first, Karnataka launches crop survey app

In a first, Karnataka launches crop survey app: K S Eshwarappa

  • Aug 15 2020, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 18:07 ist
District in-charge Minister K S Eshwarappa claimed that for the first time in the country, the government launched crop survey app that gives clear picture of the crops sown and the type of irrigation adopted for the same across all the farm lands in the state.

He was speaking at Independence Day programme after unfurling national flag at DAR grounds in the city on Saturday. He said the vision of the project is to be the means to create one single, verfied source of truth for farmer and crop data in the state that can be utilised by multiple departments and other agents in the eco-system. This would ensure consistency in records across all databases like RTC etc. The goal is to ensure that all the systems have access to accurate and up-to-date farmer, crop data in a timely manner.

He appealed to farmers to utilise the app and upload the accurate details for the survey.

He said Esuru village in Shikaripur taluk  has the legacy of declaring independence first in the country. Five freedom fighters were martyred in 1942. In this way, Shivamogga district has occupied a key spot in the freedom struggle.

