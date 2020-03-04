Indian Air Force ready to assist during wildfires

The Indian Air Force is ready to assist the Forest department by offering helicopter service, in case of any forest fire incidents, during the summer ahead.

Air Marshal T D Joseph, Indian Air Force, has written a letter to T M Vijay Bhaskar, Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka, in this regard recently. In the letter, he has assured that the assets of the Air Force would be readily available as has been the precedence, to provide all assistance to the Government of Karnataka in tackling forest fires.

Bandipur Project Tiger director T Balachandra told DH, the army helicopter from Coimbatore, would come to our rescue if a wildfire is spotted at Bandipur, Nagarahole, BRT, Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary and other places.