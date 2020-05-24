Injured slender lorises released into the wild

Two injured slender lorises which were reported to wildlife rescuers were released back into the wild after they were treated for their injuries.

One of the creatures was an adult female which had been found in Ramohalli on April 6. It had suffered electrocution and was in a weak condition, wildlife staff from the People for Animals (PFA) group said.

“The animal was treated with antibiotics, pain killers, hourly provision of fluids and wound treatment,” explained Dr Karthik M, Senior Veterinarian, PFA.

The second animal was a sub-adult male found in Kommaghatta on May 8, after it had been attacked by a non-venomous rat snake. The animal was treated for its wounds, Dr Karthik added.

Both animals were released into the Sullikere Forest late on Wednesday by PFA wildlife rescuers and Deputy Range Forest Officer Naveen.

The Slender Loris known locally as Kaadu Paapa is a small arboreal primate. They are on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List and their habitats are threatened. PFA said it has rescued 66 slender lorises to date.