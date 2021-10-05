Instal MRI machine at DIMHANS in one month: Karnataka HC

The High Court on Tuesday directed the government to instal an MRI machine at Dharwad Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (DIMHANS) within one month.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma directed the Principal Secretary of the Health Department to remain present in the court on November 8 in case the machine is not installed.

On March 5, 2020, the bench had noticed that DIMHANS does not have a MRI machine. The court had also observed that the post of a medical superintendent was vacant for a considerable time.

The court had directed the government to take immediate steps for procuring the machine within six weeks and to fill the post of medical superintendent within a period of three months.

On Tuesday, the government requested for more time to file a compliance report.

“It is really unfortunate that nothing has been done so far. MRI machine is not installed, neither the medical superintendent has been appointed. The hospital in question is a state-run hospital and it caters to the needs of poor people who don’t have money for treatment at private hospitals. And therefore, now this court has left with no other choice except to direct personal appearance of Principal Secretary of Health Department,” the court

said.

In the previous hearing, the court had perused the memo and directed the government to place on record the details of the patients to whom the benefit of a day care centre has been provided.

The court had also asked the government to submit whether adequate staff is available to manage the day care centre and the nature of facilities available in the day care centre.

