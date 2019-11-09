It was a religiously sensitive week for Mysuru region

The week, starting from November 4 and ending on November 10, has been a religiously sensitive one for the Mysuru region.

There were talks about the private celebration of Tipu Jayanti, scheduled for the weekend, November 10, and also pro and against debate on the demand of an MLA and other people to drop lessons on Tipu Sultan from textbooks, since last week. The issue has its origin in Kodagu district as the appellants for dropping the celebration of Tipu Jayanti by Kannada and Culture department include Virajpet MLA K G Bopiah, while Madikeri MLA M P Appachu Ranjan is among those demanding for removal of lessons on Tipu Sultan from textbooks.

Siddaramaiah, a native of Mysuru, initiated the celebration of Tipu Jayanti by the government in 2015, as then chief minister. Besides, Tipu Sultan is claimed to be the Tiger of Mysuru and the capital of the erstwhile Mysuru state, during his period, was Srirangapatna, now in Mandya district.

However, the issues assumed significance as they are related to the followers of Islam and the festival of Eid Milad is also celebrated this weekend, on the same day as Tipu Jayanti. The followers of Islam staged a protest, lead by MLA and former minister Tanveer Sait, against the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, who did not heed to their request to lend the Bannimantapa Grounds to celebrate Tipu Jayanti. Finally, Sait moved the Karnataka High Court seeking action against (MUDA) and the DC, on Friday.

Ayodhya verdict

Saturday too passed off peacefully, in the Mysuru region, even though the Supreme Court gave its verdict on the centuries-old Ayodhya case. Followers of both Islam and Hindu culture are involved emotionally in the issue. Even though Narasimharaja Assembly constituency in the city is unofficially a minority reserved segment, there have been no untoward incident, following the verdict. Except for some street vendors staying away from roads; some shopkeepers choosing to remain closed; and the downing of shutters of a few shops by the police personnel, as a precautionary measure, no friction was reported. However, Prohibitory Orders, under Section 144 of CrPC, will continue up to Sunday night.

Besides, an allegation by members of Mumbai-based Association of Concerned Catholics (AOCC) against Bishop K A William and others related to the Church, on Tuesday and Wednesday, stirred a hornet’s nest among the followers of Christianity.

The onus was on the Bishop, Episcopal Vicar of the Diocese of Mysuru Leslie Moras and members of Catholic Association of Mysuru to issue clarification to the accusations on both Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, a meeting of the College of Consultors of the Diocese of Mysuru, was held. It was decided to hold special prayers in all churches and institutions throughout the Diocese of Mysuru on November 17 (Sunday).