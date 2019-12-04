Kalaburagi tops state in school absenteeism

As many as 1,648 children have skipped classes for seven days in a row in Kalaburagi district - the highest absenteeism in the state, according to a survey of out-of-school-children conducted under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.

According to the survey, a total of 9,558 children from 3,216 schools across the state were absent to schools as on October 5, 2019. Kalaburagi is followed by Yadgir district with 1,423 absentee children. Raichur and Uttara Kannada reported zero absentees. The survey was conducted as per the guidelines framed by the attendance authority at district levels. Based on the report, notices have been issued to the parents of children who remained absent from school for a week.

As per the information available from officials, a total of 16,853 children were identified as out of school during the survey of whom 5,039 were brought to mainstream. The children are in the 6-14 age group.

According to officials involved in survey major reasons for the absent are migration and ill health. “Most students who were away from schools for a week and more were found to be ill while some discontinued education due to migration,” said an official.