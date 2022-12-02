Karnataka: 19th-century temple being restored on Dasara Exhibition Grounds

Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy temple, built in 1840, on the premises of Dasara Exhibition Grounds, in a restored form, will open doors to devotees from outside on December 5, to mark Hanuma Jayanti.

Chairman of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Mirle Srinivas Gowda said, “The works on replacing glazed tiles in the sanctum sanctorum with stone slabs, providing flooring and roof on the space surrounding the twin temples of Sri Veeranjaneyaswamy and Sri Sambasadashiva and sprucing up of the entire premises are in the final stages.”

Restoration

Chief Executive Officer of KEA K Rudresh said, “The works, estimated at Rs 22 lakh, are being executed systematically by Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL).”

Head of the department of Ancient History and Archeology Shalvapille Iyengar, who is providing guidance for the restoration of the temple, said, “Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy temple was constructed by Venkamma, wife of Bakshi Veena Venkatasubbaiah on May 11, 1840, on the bund of Doddadevaraja Samudra or Dodda Kere, on the Ooty Road, via Nanjangud. Venkatasubbaiah was the Kacheri (office) Bakshi of then Maharaja Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.”

Noble cause

Iyengar said that Venkatasubbaiah, a native of Kapistalam near Thanjavur in present Tamil Nadu, was a descendant of Veena Kuppanna, Asthana Vidwan of Sharabhoja Maharaja of Thanjavur (Serfoji II Bhonsle). “Venkamma constructed Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy temple, accompanied by Sri Sambasadashiva temple, on Doddadevaraja Samudra, to facilitate morning rituals and puja rituals of the people and also for the moksha of herself and her husband,” said Iyengar.

M K Srinivas Gowda said, “The temple is in the possession of KEA and daily puja are held. The staff of KEA and other offices on Dasara Exhibition Grounds used to celebrate Hanuma Jayanti earlier. Not many know about it, even though it is on Ooty Road near Gun House.”

“There is a flight of steps, down the road, to the temple. But, its door is not opened. We will perform Abhisheka, Ganapathi Homa, Navagraha Shanthi, Rama Taraka Homa and Pavamana Homa on Hanuma Jayanthi. The devotees can enter the Exhibition Grounds from the gate towards the west, to visit the temple,” Gowda said.

Antiquity

Iyengar said, “Now, Doddadevaraja Samudra has been dried up and called Doddakere Maidan, where the Exhibition Grounds is also situated. However, in the 19th century, it was a huge lake and the temple was built on its West Bank. Thus, there are steps down the Exhibition Grounds. There is also remnants of the lake wall, built with huge boulders.”

Another ruined temple

“There is another ruined temple besides Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy temple. It is in the possession of the department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage. Weeds and garbage around that temple has also been cleared by KEA, for better view,” he said.