Karnataka Bandh sees partial success in Hassan, Chamarajanagar

The Karnataka bandh called by the farmers outfits against the amendments to the APMC and Land Reforms Act, on Monday, saw partial success in Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts and near-complete in Mandya.

Shops remained closed in all three districts. However, the movement of KSRTC buses and other vehicles were not affected till 9 am. Farmers took out a motorbike rally in Hassan city.

Protesters forced shopkeepers to shutter shops in Mandya. Congress workers also joined farmers protest in Chamarajanagar. However, pharmacies were open.

With more organisations expected to join in, the protest is expected to intensify further in the day.

Police have deployed additional forces as a precautionary measure.