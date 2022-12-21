K'taka BJP MP urges Centre to de-notify forest land

Karnataka BJP MP urges Centre to de-notify forest land for cultivators  

After the Forest Conservation Act of 1980 came into force the de-notification of the forest land can be done only by the Union government

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 21 2022, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2022, 22:37 ist
The displaced families due Sharavathi hydropower project have been cultivating forest lands in 31 different forest areas in the Shivamogga district. Credit: DH File Photo

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member from BJP B Y Raghavendra on Wednesday urged the Centre to de-notify forest land cultivated by the thousands of families, who were displaced during the Sharavathi hydropower project, in Shivamogga district. 

The displaced families due Sharavathi hydropower project have been cultivating forest lands in 31 different forest areas in the Shivamogga district. However, cultivating farmers' names were not entered in the revenue records since 1959. These were farmers belonging to Ediga Community, other backward castes & SC/ST communities, he said in Lok Sabha during Zero Hour. 

Also Read | Left govt in Kerala wasted time regarding survey of buffer zone areas: UDF

"Before existing Forest Conservation Act -1980, it was to be done and the land could de-notified. But it was not done due to the gross negligence of the then government. As a result, these farmers are not getting any benefits from PM Kisan Yojana or any schemes of the government. Even long pending demand of these thousands of farmers title deeds for their lands is not fulfilled till today," he said. 

After the Forest Conservation Act of 1980 came into force the de-notification of the forest land can be done only by the Union government. Therefore now the Union government may seek a detailed proposal from Karnataka and take appropriate measures to ensure granting land rights to cultivators, he said. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Karnataka
shivamogga
BJP

What's Brewing

'You're servant': IndiGo passenger, crew fight mid-air

'You're servant': IndiGo passenger, crew fight mid-air

Scientists create male, female cells from single person

Scientists create male, female cells from single person

Eye-for-an-eye sharia justice returns to Afghan courts

Eye-for-an-eye sharia justice returns to Afghan courts

B'luru techie found dead in car with plastic on face

B'luru techie found dead in car with plastic on face

Viral video: Rahul pushes down party worker's phone

Viral video: Rahul pushes down party worker's phone

 