Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa chants development mantra at M M Hill

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, “Sufficient funds would be released for the comprehensive development of Male Mahadeshwara Srikshetra and the hill. It has been decided by the Development Authority to adopt 15 government schools and develop it.”

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the M M Hill Temple Development Authority, he assured that the government is committed for the overall development of M M Hill.

To a query on why he is skipping Chamarajanagar district head quarters, he said, “I am ready to come anytime they invite me.”.

Earlier, the CM reached M M Hill by helicopter at 3.50 pm, accompanied by Suttur seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol and Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary.

After offering prayers at the temple, he visited Salur Mutt and released the mutt’s 2021 calendar. Later, he held meeting with the authority members for more than two hours on various development works to be taken up.

After meeting, he also interacted with the farmers, who were waiting to meet him and assured to resolve the problems.

The CM would launch various projects at a programme on Thursday.