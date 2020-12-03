Karnataka govt invites public objection for seafood park in Bannur

Close on the heels of opposition from residents to setting up of a mega seafood park in Bannur in Puttur taluk, the government has now issued another public notification inviting objections from the public for the proposed seafood park in Niddodi near Moodbidri.

The public notification was issued by the Revenue Inspector of Moodbidri on November 26.

The notification has urged the members of the public to submit their objections within 15 days of the publication of the notification.

About 50 acres of the 88.73 acres of land in survey number 88/1 in Niddodi village has been identified for setting up of the mega seafood park.

The objections with supporting documents should be submitted to Moodbidri Tahsildar. Objections filed after 15 days will not be considered. If there are no objections, then the proposal will be taken forward.

Bannur case

It may be recalled that officials had issued a notification on November 11 inviting objections from the public for the proposed seafood park on 40 acres of land in Bannur that was earlier reserved for building a government medical college.

Many residents feared that the proposed sea food park in Puttur would lead to depletion of groundwater, contamination of water and pollution of the environment.

Over 400 villagers from Bannur village had submitted their objections against the setting up of the sea food park.

They had opposed the diverting of land meant for government medical college and had demanded that medical college should be set up.

The DYFI had staged a protest in Puttur and former Puttur MLA T Shankuntala Shetty had also opposed the move to divert the land.

According to sources, even Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation (KFDC) were not in favour of the seafood park project in Bannur due to feasibility factors.