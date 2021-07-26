Karnataka Health Minister lauds staff of Kollamogru PHC

Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar lauds staff of Kollamogru PHC for their dedication

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 26 2021, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2021, 14:46 ist
Wearing PPE kit, the staff of Kollamogru PHC crossing a delicate wooden bridge, to reach Idyadka in Kalmakar. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar lauded the staff of Kollamogru Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Sullia taluk for their exemplary performance despite the flood situation..

The Karnataka Health Department had tweeted the photo of the staff wearing PPE kit crossing a delicate wooden bridge above a swollen water body. The staff of the health department had been to Idyadka in Kalmakaru to collect the swab for Covid-19 test.

Sudhakar lauded the staff for their dedication amid the flood situation. "The service mind of the personnel is laudable," he tweeted.

Kollamogru PHC lab staff Navya, Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery Chandravathi and Asha workers Yashoda and Hemavathi had been to collect swab for testing Covid-19 by crossing the delicate wooden bridge.

Kollamogru is a interior village and the residents had to use the delicate wooden bridge and Kuccha road to reach the interior villages coming under Kollamogru PHC.

Karnataka
Mangaluru
sudhakar
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

