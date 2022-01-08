Karnataka MLA inaugurates cricket tournament during weekend curfew

MLA and Chief Minister's Political Secretary M P Renukacharya inaugurated district-level tennis ball cricket tournament at Ghantyapura village in the taluk, on Saturday, despite the enforcement of weekend curfew to contain spread of the pandemic.

Reacting to it, the MLA said he gathered information from deputy commissioner that 200 persons are permitted for an outdoor event and 100 persons for an indoor event during the curfew. So he decided to inaugurate the tournament. He has not violated any rule, he defended.

However, the organisers did not take any permission from the local authorities for the event.

