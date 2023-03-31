Karnataka: People clear Rs 158.51 crore pending fine in 51.87 lakh cases during 50% concession in Feb and March

People of five cities and three districts in the State 'where e-challans are generated' for violation of traffic rules have cleared pending fine amount of a whopping Rs 158.51 crore in 51.87 lakh cases when 50 per cent concession was offered for ten days in February and March, to clear those pending fines.

As per the order of the State Government, the discount was offered between March 4 and March 18 for e-challans generated before February 12, 2023, and also earlier between February 2 and February 11.

As per the details availed from the office of Director General of Police, CTRS (Crime and Technical Services Wing), during March 4 to March 18, in eight places of the state, people have cleared a total of Rs 17.63 crore in 6.80 lakh cases. In that, Bengaluru city people have cleared the highest of Rs 13.27 crore in 4.58 lakh cases. Mysuru city people have cleared the second highest of Rs 3.32 crore in 1.71 lakh cases. The pending fines cleared in other cities and districts include, Rs 66.11 lakh in 35,578 cases in Belagavi city; Rs 13.46 lakh in 5,710 cases in Mangaluru city; Rs 11.64 lakh in 4,876 cases in Hubli-Dharwad city; Rs 5.12 lakh in 1904 cases in Shivamogga district; Rs 4.57 lakh in 1743 cases in Davangere district; Rs 2.34 lakh in 773 cases in Tumakuru district.

When the 50 per cent concession was offered for the first time between February 2 and February11, people had cleared a total of Rs 140.88 crore in 51.87 lakh cases in all these eight places in the State. In that, Bengalureans had cleared the highest of Rs 126.17 crore in 45.64 lakh cases. Mysureans had cleared the second highest of Rs 12.30 crore in 5.19 lakh cases. The pending fines cleared in other places include, Rs 80.86 lakh in 33,576 cases in Hubli-Dharwad city; Rs 76.12 lakh in 38,691 cases in Belagavi city; Rs 37.30 lakh in 15,012 cases in Mangaluru city; Rs 13.24 lakh in 4760 cases in Shivamogga district; Rs 28.98 lakh in 10,962 cases in Davangere district; Rs 3.37lakh in 1,278 cases in Tumkur district.

These cases were registered at Traffic Management Centre (TMC) and e challans were generated there. The cases were registered under Motor Vehicles Act 1988 based on the photographs of traffic violations of vehicles captured in CCTV cameras on roads, and also, based on photos of traffic violations of vehicles captured from cameras by at least police men of respective traffic police stations.

Most of the cases registered were for not wearing helmets by either rider or pillion rider, triple riding, using mobile via driving or defective number plates. The Police sent the notices to the violators based on addresses attached to their vehicle numbers, according to the police.

People have cleared these pending fines during the discount period at traffic police stations, traffic management centres. They have also cleared fines via 'hand held devices of traffic police officers' who check vehicles on roads and signals, and also via 'Karnataka one' mobile app.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic), Mysuru city, S Jahnavi, they plan to intensify drives to monitor traffic violations, check vehicles to collect these pending fines.

Pushpa (name changed), a Mysurean said, "I was supposed to pay more than Rs 50,000 pending fine since my daughter who is doing her bachelor's degree, had not worn a helmet each time she used my vehicle. Concession offered by the Government helped me clear the pending fine, and I am now strictly ensuring my daughter wears a helmet."

During normal period (when no concession was offered) in Mysuru alone on an average over 80,000 challans are generated per month, and people just clear over Rs 45 lakh fine per month, according to Mysuru city police.