Karnataka records 1,925 fresh Covid-19 cases

Karnataka on Sunday witnessed its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 1,925 additions and 37 related fatalities, taking the aggregate in the state to 23,474, the health department said.

The total cases reported include 9,847 discharges and 13,251 active cases, the department said in its bulletin adding that among the active cases, 243 are admitted to the Intensive Care Units. Bengaluru continued to remain the single largest contributor of coronavirus cases in the state reporting a whopping 1,235 cases, 16 deaths and 302 discharges.

As on Sunday, there were 8,167 active cases in the city. Among the districts with highest number of cases were Dakshina Kannada with 147, Ballari 90 and Vijayapura reporting 51 new cases.

A report from Mangaluru said the total number of cases in Dakshina Kannada district rose to 1,242 with 147 more people testing positive for the virus. The active cases stood at 666 while the death remained 22.

Senior Congress leader and former union minister B Janardhana Poojary tested positive for Covid19 and has been admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru for treatment, his family said. The 83-year-old leader has been asymptomatic and "there is no cause for worry," his elder son Santhosh J Poojary said.