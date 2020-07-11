Karnataka's Kodagu reports 10 new Covid-19 cases; tally at 141

Kodagu reports 10 new Covid-19 cases; tally at 141

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Jul 11 2020, 10:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 10:07 ist

With the recording of 10 more fresh Covid-19 cases in Kodagu, the total tally in the district has risen to 141, on Saturday morning.

DC Annies Kanmani Joy said that there are 122 active cases in the district undergoing treatment at designated Covid-19 hospital.

Five members of a family including a seven-year-old child who were the primary contact of an already infected person have been tested positive at Shantinagara in Virajpet taluk. An 86-year-old woman with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) from Acchappa Layout in Gonikoppa too has been tested positive, said the DC.

Further, she said a 31-year-old man who was the primary contact of a patient from Shanivarasanthe; 21-year-old man, who was the primary contact of a patient from hospital quarters in Madikeri; a 26-year-old man suffering from Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) with an interdistrict travel history from Bengaluru and the resident of Nerale village in Somwarpet taluk and a 38-year-old man with symptoms of ILI and a resident of M M Layout in Gonikoppa have been tested positive.

The district administration has notified three more containment zones—Acchappa Layout, Nerale Village and M M Layout.

