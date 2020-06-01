KMF rolls out turmeric milk to boost immunity

KMF rolls out turmeric milk to boost immunity

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 01 2020, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 23:35 ist
Representative image (iStock photo)

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on the occasion of world milk day introduced ‘Nandini Turmeric Milk’ and termed it as an immunity booster. The KMF, South India’s largest milk union also launched mobile parlours to facilitate the sale of KMF products in various parts of Bengaluru.

Balachandra Jarkiholi, Chairperson, KMF said that the new product—turmeric milk will lower the risk of infections and also addresses the nutrition problem among kids and youngsters. “Keeping in mind the covid-19 infection all around and help people develop their immunity, we have launched the new product,” Jarkiholi said.

Mrutyunjaya Kulkarni, Director (Marketing), KMF said, “The turmeric milk is offered in a 200 ml bottle and priced at Rs 28. Initially, the milk will be sold at a discounted price of Rs 25.”

The mobile parlours which will travel across Bengaluru will sell Nandini products.  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
KMF
turmeric milk
Karnataka Milk Federation
Milk
Karnataka
immunity

What's Brewing

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

 