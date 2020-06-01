KMF rolls out turmeric milk to boost immunity

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on the occasion of world milk day introduced ‘Nandini Turmeric Milk’ and termed it as an immunity booster. The KMF, South India’s largest milk union also launched mobile parlours to facilitate the sale of KMF products in various parts of Bengaluru.

Balachandra Jarkiholi, Chairperson, KMF said that the new product—turmeric milk will lower the risk of infections and also addresses the nutrition problem among kids and youngsters. “Keeping in mind the covid-19 infection all around and help people develop their immunity, we have launched the new product,” Jarkiholi said.

Mrutyunjaya Kulkarni, Director (Marketing), KMF said, “The turmeric milk is offered in a 200 ml bottle and priced at Rs 28. Initially, the milk will be sold at a discounted price of Rs 25.”

The mobile parlours which will travel across Bengaluru will sell Nandini products.