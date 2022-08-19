Kodagu SP to be ghearoed on August 26 : Siddaramaiah

Waving black flag and hurling eggs is an act of cowardice, said the Congress leader

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Aug 19 2022, 16:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 16:50 ist

Leader of Opposition in assembly Siddaramaiah termed waving black flag at him in Kodagu as a "government-sponsored act." The Superintendent of Police has failed in maintaining law and order. 

Speaking to media persons at Basapura in Chikkamagaluru,  he said the Kodagu SP office will be gheraoed on August 26.

"We have decided to lay siege to the SP office. "The BJP is desperate. Waving black flag and hurling eggs is an act of cowardice. The SP has failed to provide proper security," he said. 

"The government has developed a thick skin attitude and failed to respond to the woes of the rain victims. The cheques issued to a few rain victims as compensation has bounced," he alleged. 

