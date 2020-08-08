Krishna water levels nearing danger mark

River Krishna and its tributaries were continuing to flow near danger levels in the district with the inflow of waters increasing to 162139 cusecs on Saturday. Discharge of waters from dams in Kolhapur and Sangli districts in Maharashtra has added to the inflow of waters into river Krishna.

Water inflow from Rajapur barrage into river Krishna at Kallol barrage increased to 128875 cusecs and inflow from its tributary Doodhganga to 33624 cusecs leading the rivers continuing to flow near danger mark and waters spreading in the agricultural lands along the banks. Sugarcane crops along the river basin have been witnessing water clogging.

Seven low-lying bridge cum barrages in Chikkodi taluk, Kuduchi bridge in Raibag taluk and Athani-Jamkhandi road near Jhunjarwad in Athani remained submerged in waters.

Water outflow into river Ghataprabha increased to 41059 cusecs that included 23625 cusecs from river Hiranyakeshi, 8534 cusecs from river Markendaya and 8900 cusecs from Bellary nallah.

Water inflow at Hipparg barrage was 1.75 lakh cusecs and outflow to 1.75 lakh cusecs.

Water discharge from the Navilthirth dam in Savadatti into river Malaprabha increased to 5164 cusecs. The dam has a storage capacity of 37.731 TMC and water levels on Saturday were 27.293 TMC.

River Markendaya too being in spate led in road connectivity of Ambewadi village in Belagavi taluk getting disconnected with the taluk headquarters. Waters of the river spreading in agricultural lands were posing threat to paddy.