Krishna waters for irrigation from July 21

Almatti (Bagalkot district),
  • Jul 19 2020, 23:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 00:18 ist
With the inflow into Almatti reservoir going up, water will be released for Krishna command area on July 21. The water will be released without any break, unlike in the past. This arrangement would continue as long as the dam gets water.

The inflow into Almatti had decreased four days ago. However, on Sunday it received 47,611 cusec of water raising the storage in the dam by 4 tmc. At present, the reservoir has 87 tmcft of water. The decision on water release is usually arrived at irrigation consultative committee meeting. However, the committee did not meet this year. Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol and officials in an internal meeting arrived on the decision.

