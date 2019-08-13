KRS dam water level hits 124-ft mark

With heavy rains lashing Kodagu district, Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam, in the taluk, is almost full and is just half a feet away from the maximum level of 124.8 ft. The water level on Tuesday evening was 124.3 ft.

The KRS received 41 ft of water in the last one week. The water level in the dam was 83.50 ft on August 5. As water from Hemavathi and Harangi dams flowed into the KRS dam, the floodgates were opened and around one lakh cusec of water was released into the Cauvery river. However, as the inflow came down on Monday, the outflow too was decreased. The inflow on August 13 was 54,496 cusec and outflow 43,093 cusec.

The dam reached the maximum level on July 20 last year. The dam filling to the brim has brought cheers among the farmers here. Around 2,761 cusec of water was released into canals. The farmers have geared up for transplanting paddy on their fields.

Cauvery Neeravari Nigam officials said bagina would be offered to the dam after confirming the date with the chief minister’s office.