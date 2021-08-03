KSRTC offers package tour to Hampi

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate a package tour to Hampi and Tungabhadra Dam starting from August 6.
The corporation will deploy a non-AC sleeper bus for the single-day tour during which passengers will visit Vijaya Vitthala Temple, Virupaksha Temple, Sasive Kalu Ganesha and other temples, Elephant Stable, Lotus Mahal.
The bus will depart from Bengaluru at 10 pm and charge Rs 2,500 for adult passengers.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Recycled medals, podiums: Tokyo passes sustainable test
Future space travel might require mushrooms
'Heart attack risk rises in first two weeks post Covid'
Team India gets emotional after losing to Belgium
Sport or martial art? Karate’s big question at Olympics
What will the Earth be like in 500 years?
Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit
Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious