KSRTC offers package tour to Hampi

KSRTC offers package tour to Hampi

The bus will charge Rs 2,500 for adult passengers

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 03 2021, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 23:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate a package tour to Hampi and Tungabhadra Dam starting from August 6.

The corporation will deploy a non-AC sleeper bus for the single-day tour during which passengers will visit Vijaya Vitthala Temple, Virupaksha Temple, Sasive Kalu Ganesha and other temples, Elephant Stable, Lotus Mahal.

The bus will depart from Bengaluru at 10 pm and charge Rs 2,500 for adult passengers.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

KSRTC
Karnataka
hampi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Recycled medals, podiums: Tokyo passes sustainable test

Recycled medals, podiums: Tokyo passes sustainable test

Future space travel might require mushrooms

Future space travel might require mushrooms

'Heart attack risk rises in first two weeks post Covid'

'Heart attack risk rises in first two weeks post Covid'

Team India gets emotional after losing to Belgium

Team India gets emotional after losing to Belgium

Sport or martial art? Karate’s big question at Olympics

Sport or martial art? Karate’s big question at Olympics

What will the Earth be like in 500 years?

What will the Earth be like in 500 years?

Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit

Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious

 