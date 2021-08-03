KSRTC offers package tour to Hampi

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate a package tour to Hampi and Tungabhadra Dam starting from August 6.

The corporation will deploy a non-AC sleeper bus for the single-day tour during which passengers will visit Vijaya Vitthala Temple, Virupaksha Temple, Sasive Kalu Ganesha and other temples, Elephant Stable, Lotus Mahal.

The bus will depart from Bengaluru at 10 pm and charge Rs 2,500 for adult passengers.