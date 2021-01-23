‘Laws are meant for our welfare, not just to penalise’

Joint Commissioner for Transport C T Murthy said that laws are meant for the welfare of each individual and the society, and not to just penalise offenders.

Even as the National Road Safety Month is underway, inaugurated on January 18, Murthy said, “We should follow the law and rules for our own benefit and for the benefit of others, including our near and dear ones."

"Laws or rules should be followed, not due to fear of monetary fine or imprisonment, or fear of law enforcing agencies. If we wear a helmet, while riding a two-wheeler or wear seat belt, while travelling in a car, it is for our own safety. Neither for the policeman, nor for the Transport department official,” he said.

Murthy said that earlier, National Road Safety Week was observed from January 11 to 17, every year, to create awareness among the people about the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 and Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act of 2019, and their effective implementation for the safety of road users.

“National Road Safety Council (NRSC), comprising representatives of various government departments and agencies, both Central and states has chalked out various plans for various agencies to observe the month with the theme ‘Sadak Suraksha - Jeevan Raksha’ (Road Safety - Saving Lives),” he said.

“As per NRSC guidelines, besides events in the national-level, state and district- level events will be held. Transport departments, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Highway Operators' Association of India (HOAI), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Motor Vehicle Licence (MVL) division of the Transport department, Transport division, General Insurance Companies, Indian Road Safety Campaign (IRSC) and Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) are mandated to hold certain initiatives and events, to observe the month,” Murthy said.

He said, “As per the directives, seminars, workshops, events, and meetings, will be held. Publicity materials like pamphlets and banners will be used to spread awareness about traffic rules and regulations and also emergency contact numbers, so as to save the lives of those in need. As reducing sufferings due to injuries and saving lives is our priority, we wish to safeguard Good Samaritans, who help accident victims. We will honour Good Samaritans, including Traffic Police and doctors, as ‘Road Safety Champions’.”

Murthy said that as per Section 134-A of the MV Act, a Good Samaritan shall not be liable for any civil or criminal action, for any injury or death of a victim of an accident, involving a motor vehicle, where such injury or death resulted from the Good Samaritans negligence in acting or failing to act while rendering emergency medical or non-medical care or assistance. “This will avoid any inconvenience to the Good Samaritan, due to official procedures, as he would have acted in good will, with good intention,” he said.

Convener of Green Touch B K Prathima complains that the roads in the nation, particularly in and around Mysuru, are not user-friendly. “Over the years, the roads have reached remote places and are getting wider, but their quality is deteriorating. The surface of roads act more as deterrents for a vehicle, than ease their movement. Nowadays, even milestones are disappearing, leaving road-users wondering about their location. It seems as if the intention behind the laying the roads, their shabby maintenance and speed-breakers are meant to cause accidents,” she said.

B R Nagaraj, a consumer activist, said that there are no signages anywhere, mentioning permissible speed, but the authorities impose a fine for over-speeding. “Unless there is a mention of the speed limit, for a particular stretch of road, how can road users maintain a particular speed?” he asks.

Admitting that the quality and utility of roads is not satisfactory, Murthy said that the concepts of ‘Self-explaining roads’ and ‘Self-calming roads' should be applied for laying and maintenance of roads. “The road should guide a user, with appropriate signs, signboards, signages, directions and instructions, for movement, stopping and also parking. Besides, amenities like refreshments and washrooms should be provided,” he said.

“The establishment of the State Road Safety Authority, with representatives of various government agencies related to roads, transport and safety, is a positive development. Hope, the authority will usher in the changes needed to ensure safe road transport,” Murthy said.