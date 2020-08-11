Liberating Kashi, Mathura from non-Hindu culture real freedom: K S Eshwarappa

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said he would not withdraw his statement that temples in Kashi and Mathura must be liberated from mosques even if he has to spend his life time in jail.

Speaking to media persons, here on Tuesday, he said Mathura is the birth place of Lord Krishna and Kashi is the birth place of Lord Vishwanath. But mosques had been constructed there by demolishing temples. They were the religious centres of Hindus of the nation. Those who visit these places experience the feeling of slavery even today due to the presence of mosques. So temples have to be constructed there, he demanded.

He said India has thousands of mosques for Muslims to offer prayers. "We are not opposing them. But mosques had been constructed in both the places by demolishing temples. Muslims must respect emotions of Hindus." The proposed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh has united emotions of Indians.

He said the real freedom of India is not based on constructing roads, buildings but liberating religious centres from non-Hindu culture. This is the opinion of not just BJP workers but also workers of Hindu religion in Congress and JD(S).

Many Hindus have sacrificed their lives for the survival of Hindu culture. The RSS always respects such emotions, he claimed.