Library to de-stress patients at Covid centre

Library to de-stress patients at Covid centre

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Chamarajanagar,
  • Oct 22 2020, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2020, 22:33 ist
Library at the Dedicated Covid Health Centre at Santhemarahalli hospital in Chamarajanagar taluk. DH PHOTO

In a novel initiative, Chamarajanagar district administration has set up a library at the Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DDHC) in Santhemarahalli of Chamarajanagar taluk, to help Covid-19 patients to de-stress and also to divert them from Covid-related anxiety.

There are more than 700 books at the hospital and the patients under treatment can avail them. Books written by Jnanpith awardees, popular novelists, poets and litterateurs are available here.

It is the idea of Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi, who visited the centre last week. He directed the officials to set up a library for those who are interested in reading books, during their brief stay here. Thus, the Health department took measures in this regard and collected around 700 books in different genres.

Books on water conservation, theatre, health, yoga, medicinal herbs, and also for children are available in the library. Books written by the DC, Ravi himself, on personality development is also available.

The DC said, "The officials were directed to begin a small library, with interesting books to enable the Covid patients to pass their time, during the treatment at the centre. The patients are requested to make use of the facility."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

library
Covid Care Centre
Chamarajanagar

What's Brewing

How to practice a skill more scientifically

How to practice a skill more scientifically

Temple pond safe haven for crocodile since 70 yrs

Temple pond safe haven for crocodile since 70 yrs

Himalayas poised for a series of big earthquakes?

Himalayas poised for a series of big earthquakes?

Risk of catching Covid-19 on flights low, not zero: WHO

Risk of catching Covid-19 on flights low, not zero: WHO

 