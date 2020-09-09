Lone tusker enters Matasagara village, creates panic

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Sakleshpur (Hassan dist),
  • Sep 09 2020, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 19:20 ist
Credit: DH

The residents of Matasagara village were in for a shock when a wild jumbo walked into the village on Wednesday morning.

It was 7.30 am, and the people were doing their routine activities when they saw a jumbo walking near them. They started screaming out of fear and ran into the safety of their houses.

The wild elephant strolled on the streets for about 15 minutes, then walked towards a coffee plantation. It did not attack anybody or damage properties.

It may be mentioned that a wild elephant had trampled a temple priest very near to the village, 10 days ago. The villagers suspect that it might be the same elephant.

Karnataka
elephant

