Lovers jump into KRS dam, end lives

A married woman and her lover ended their lives by jumping into Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in the taluk.

Hemanth (20), son of Srinivas of Metagalli in Mysuru and his cousin Nisarga (19) jumped into the backwaters of the dam. Their bodies were retrieved on Thursday evening.

According to a source, they had come to the backwaters on Wednesday evening and jumped into the dam. Fishermen noticed Hemanth's body floating in the dam on Thursday evening. Nisarga's body was also found within a few hours.

Nisarga was married to Kantharaju of Thimmarajipura village in Chamarajanagar district nine days ago. She had not opposed the marriage, it is said. According to the family members, they were not aware of the love affair. The KRS police have registered a case.

